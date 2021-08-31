If you fawn over small-batch French red wine, have a preference for naturally bubbly pét-nat, or salivate over Slavic white wines, then Margot Natural Wine Bar is for you. BarLab founders Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi have had a love affair with natural wine for years but were hard-pressed to find the labels they loved in Miami. Inspired by wine bars they'd visited across Europe offering innovative, biodynamic vino, they created a concept that put the focus on unique, niche-style wine makers thinking outside the box. Following a successful summer pop-up at Nikki Beach, Margot — named for Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter — now has a permanent home inside downtown's historical Ingraham Building. Set in an airy, high-ceilinged space, Margot has one of the city's most extensive natural wine lists, which will change with exclusive, special-edition releases. The menu comprises more than 80 options — think orange-hued skin contact white wines and Sicilian reds with natural fizz — with a small selection available by the glass. A $30 wine flight takes the guesswork out of ordering, presenting a daily-changing selection of three wines sourced from the world's wine-making regions. Pair them with Margot's seasonal small plates prepared tapas-style by 27 Restaurant chef Jimmy Lebron.