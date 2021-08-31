Sometimes you just want to get away — but not too far away. Sure, there's always Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, or someplace else with lots of sand and proximity to the ocean. But why not indulge yourself like a local? Plan a staycation in Coral Gables. Book a stay at the Biltmore Hotel (1200 Anastasia Avenue; biltmorehotel.com), one of the oldest hotels in South Florida, and schedule a service or two at the spa. (We want you to feel properly pampered.) For dining and nighttime entertainment, head to Miracle Mile. No vacation is complete without a little shopping and some, you know, culture, so plan a visit to the Coral Gables Museum (285 Aragon Ave.; coralgablesmuseum.org) and do a little damage at the Shops at Merrick Park (358 San Lorenzo Ave.; shopsatmerrickpark.com). Spend an afternoon at the Venetian Pool (2701 De Soto Blvd.; venetianpool.com; see "Best Pool") or taking in a flick at the Coral Gables Art Cinema (260 Aragon Ave.; gablescinema.com). Browse the shelves at one of the best bookstores anywhere, Books & Books (265 Aragon Ave.; booksandbooks.com). Oh, and check to see if anything's playing at GableStage (1200 Anastasia Ave.; gablestage.org) and consider adding a night of magical Miami theater to your itinerary!