Let's be real: Happy hours that end at 6 p.m. are worthless in a town that has its own informal time zone, AKA "Miami Time." So when five o'clock strikes, head to Mama Tried, where happy hour extends until a humane 8 p.m. At the retro-styled watering hole run by a group of people who love bars, patrons can imbibe $7 craft cocktails like daquiris, French 75s, and old-fashioneds from a list that rotates daily. Well drinks and the "whiskey of the day" are poured at $5 a pop, alongside beer and wine specials that range in price from $3 to $7. Pro tip: Mama's daily happy hour is offered daily —as in seven days a week. So get happy, already.