Have you ever looked up at the sky and admired a flock of birds spending an afternoon riding the thermals? Maybe you've always wanted to skydive, but the thought of jumping out of a perfectly good airplane didn't sound like a good idea? There's a safe solution to the problems of gravity: iFLY! When you go, you'll be outfitted in a cute jumpsuit, then given a few pointers before being led into what looks a giant money tube from the bank drive-thru — and before you know it, you're flying! Technically, you're riding on jets of air, but let's suspend disbelief and call it magic. The operation is so safe, even kids as young as three can do it, but adults are free to fulfill their Peter Pan and Wendy fantasies, too. Prices start with a package of two flights for $85 — but how can you put a price on feeling free as a bird?