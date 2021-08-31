Launching near Larry and Penny Thompson Park, the nine-mile Black Creek Trail meanders southeast, offering a paved path away from busy roads. A tried-and-true Miami trail, Black Creek offers the observant trekker a variety of wildlife, helping cyclists and joggers to connect with nature and escape from the city bustle. Frequented by birds and punctuated by sunbathing iguanas, it cuts through Cutler Bay toward Homestead, parallel to a canal where you might spot an alligator or three wading about. Toward the end of the trail, keep an eye out for vultures circling above and the telltale stench of the South Dade Landfill. At the trail's eastern terminus at Black Point Park and Marina in Homestead, you might see manatees and crocodiles swimming along Biscayne Bay. Those in search of longer treks should note that the trail intersects with other notable Miami paths, including Old Cutler Trail and Biscayne Trail.