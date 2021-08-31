Ever wish for more luminous, dewy, clear skin? Book a facial at Mindy Kim's studio in Midtown and prepare to be transformed. Treatments here combine super-strength facial massage and formulas that leave skin glowing and looking firm and bright. Kim treats both teen and adult acne, and her new Maskne microdermabrasion process was created during the pandemic to address conditions brought about by the use of facemasks. From South Korea comes the "Snow White" option ($300), while Mindy's signature facial ($500) employs everything from chocolate mousse soufflé to 24-karat gold to a stem-cell ampoule. Ask Kim to guide you through the traditional Korean seven- and ten-step beauty routines and tips for aging well and learn how this skincare guru manages to look two decades younger than her 43 years.