As Miamians, we're spoiled when it comes to pools. But even the most diehard pool snob must raise their sunglasses and towel in salute to that jewel of Coral Gables, the Venetian Pool. Carved out nearly a century ago from of a local coral rock quarry and fed with spring water from an underground aquifer, the 820,000-gallon pool is a Miami treasure beyond compare. And thanks to those 820,000 gallons — not to mention a cave and a waterfall — the pool stays cooler than what most 305 natives are used to. The Venetian is open seven days a week in the summer months but closed on Mondays from Labor Day through May. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under. (Coral Gables residents get a handsome discount: only $6.25 for adults and $5.25 for kids.)