You'll know you're at Paperfish when you see the restaurant's red torii gates between the towering buildings of Brickell and South Miami Avenue. More than simple décor, these structures are said to symbolize the division between the home of the gods and the Earthbound sacred shrines they protect. Paperfish itself is a shrine of sorts to Japanese dining, from the traditional Eastern-style steam-cooked rice to the uber-fresh selection of sushi, sashimi, and nigiri. The Tokyo-inspired izakaya offers one of Miami's most authentic Nikkei experiences, highlighting the interplay of Peruvian flavors with Japanese technique, along with a touch of Florida flair. Think zensai appetizers like Wagyu bao buns accented with wasabi mayo, ebi krab salad, and chives; raw bar items such as the Nikkei ceviche, which pairs fresh tuna with crispy quinoa, watermelon, and a shoyu marinade; or tokusen entrees like the pulpo robata, which marries tender octopus and mashed edamame.