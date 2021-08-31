Maybe you're dreaming of a haircut and blowout in a high-energy environment with stylists who want to help you look like the best version of yourself. Maybe your nails need a little TLC and you want a manicure and pedicure. Or that tension in your neck and shoulders from staring at a computer screen all day is driving you crazy; a massage would do the trick. The fun part about Lacuna Salon & Spa is that you don't have to choose which service you want — here, you can have it all. If you're looking for a full-service salon day, look no further. Facials and other skincare services range in price from $35 to $135. A regular manicure and pedicure costs $38. A gel manicure and regular pedicure costs $50. Lacuna offers 30-, 60-, and 90-minute massages; prices range from $40 to $125. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.