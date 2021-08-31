You know you've reached verifiable foodie status when the notion of leaving your $250 multi-course dinner menu in the hands of a complete stranger sounds like money well spent. Bonus if that dinner comes with a speakeasy twist. That's exactly what you'll get at Miami Beach newcomer Nossa Omakase. Discreetly located behind Koa Poke, Nossa has been thrilling diners with its reservation-only 16- to 18-course experience. Once your seating is booked, you'll receive instructions on how to access your clandestine destination, a speakeasy-themed den with only 14 seats. Inside, Japanese-Brazilian executive chef Max Kamakura will lead your multi-course journey. Kamakura is a classically trained, third-generation sushi chef, and his version of omakase touches on traditional elements while hinting at his Brazilian background and extensive travels. At the posh circular sushi bar where Kamakura holds the spotlight, every seat is the best in the house. Expect lots of smoke, some fire, and a tableside show as plates are finished before your eyes with such lavish ingredients as freshly shaved truffles, caviar, and edible gold. Menu highlights include smoking lobster sashimi, uni and black truffle-topped crispy rice, A5 Wagyu nigiri, and chutoro nigiri topped with caviar. Nossa recently debuted a monthly Wagyu and Whiskey Night, an indulgent 13-course meal highlighting the best of Miyazaki prefecture Wagyu alongside prime beef cuts aged in-house.