According to its official listing, the Pawn Shop is located on NW 36th Street in Allapattah. But a more apt description of this particular building's location would be that it is firmly situated on South Florida Postcard Fantasy Lane. With its endearingly gaudy exterior mural featuring an unearthed treasure chest, a parrot, and palm trees beckoning from a beachscape, it's just about impossible not to feel drawn into the place. The store is well-organized, and the hours — unlike those at many pawn storefronts — extend to 8 p.m. on weekdays, cognizant of the fact that a lot of people work 9 to 5. Prefer a remote pawn shopping experience? If you need a quote on the pawn side, give the Pawn Shop a call. And if you're the web browsing type, you can gander at a selection of the merch via ebay.com/usr/thepawnshop_miami.