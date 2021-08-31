Support Us

Best CBD Store

Vital Tonics

Vital Tonics founder Natalie Bustamante discovered the many benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) while visiting Thailand. As someone who suffers from chronic pain, she found that CBD, with its anti-inflammatory properties, was the only natural substance that could mute her aches. Now all Miamians can benefit from her explorations, as Bustamante has turned her discoveries, and her newfound passion for CBD, into a business. The company uses nano-CBD, a substance that readily dissolves in liquids, making it easy to drink and digest — and permitting its soothing effects to kick in faster. Vital Tonics' roster of products includes the original CBD tonic (sold as "The Tonic"); a CBD-infused beauty sheet mask; a bath soak; lip balm; and even dog treats infused with CBD to calm your pup during long trips or thundery nights. The company also launched a candle with a combination of oils and a hefty dose of the Tonic. When you blow out the candle, you can pour the melted wax-and-oil combo onto your skin for an instant ooh-ahh moment. Vital Tonics products are available at select locations across the city and ship anywhere within the U.S. via shopvitaltonics.com.

Best Liquor Store

Vintage Liquor and Wine Bar II

Vintage Liquor & Wine Bar
Photo courtesy of Joshua Ceballos

Smack in the middle of increasingly bougie Midtown lies a gem of a liquor store, where the highest and lowest on Miami's economic ladder can stop in and stock up. Vintage Liquor and Wine Bar's Midtown location (there's a location in Brickell and another in Pinecrest) carries a vast selection of wines, liquors, liqueurs, and beers that run the gamut from bargain-basement to top-shelf. Staff members are always available to lend an ear or a hand. If you like to drink local, be sure to check out the craft beer section. And yes, they deliver.

Best Adult Store

Toys Tonight

Toys Tonight Sex Shop Miami
Photo courtesy of Toys Tonight Sex Shop

In some ways, visiting a sex shop as a first-timer can be reminiscent of another "first time" — intimidating, awkward, and full of weird eye contact. But it's impossible to experience any sort of discomfort at Toys Tonight. The staff members are charismatic, friendly, and well-versed in the functions of every toy the store carries. Toys Tonight delivers — literally and figuratively. If you live within a certain radius of their Wynwood or Miami Beach locations, you can have toys, lube, lingerie, male enhancement products, and all sorts of fun stuff delivered to your home or hotel room door within an hour. If you visit the store in person, though, you can try before you buy. Sort of: Both locations (in Wynwood and Miami Beach) feature a sample table that allows customers to see, hold, and turn on toys they're thinking of adding to their collection. Staff are always available to demonstrate how the toys work. You can also sample the edible lube with a tiny, disposable spoon! The Miami Beach location offers educational events related to sexual exploration and seduction. Get your sexy on from noon to midnight every day of the week at the Wynwood location and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Miami Beach location.

Best Flea Market

Tropical Flea

Prism Creative Group is known for its impeccable taste in music, aptitude in staging memorable events, and effortless style. Although the creative agency specializes in large-scale music shows, the team has a penchant for doing whatever it can to support local businesses and elevate the community. Earlier this year, they decided to go back to basics and revive the traditional flea market concept with a unique Prism flair. Staged once a month at Ace Props Studios in Little River, Prism's Tropical Flea assembles a bevy of local shops sprawling inside and outside the warehouse. The location makes for the perfect backdrop to the vintage-themed flea market, as random props —mannequin heads, say, or large marquee letters — are aesthetically scattered around the warehouse while tents are spread out on the gravel outdoors. Vendors change every month, but you'll be sure to find clothing, jewelry, home décor, beauty and wellness, and (duh) food and drink options.

Best Antiques Shop

Zeitgeist Spirit of the Time

Zeitgeist Spirit of the Time
Photo by Joshua Ceballos

An antique shop ought to make you feel like you're on a scavenger hunt. Like you need to work a little —scrounging through mounds of seemingly random pieces and cabinets filled with tchotchkes organized by...what? Hidden within a plaza of antique- and interior-design stores lies Zeitgeist Spirit of the Time, a small shop brimming as much with personality as it is with treasures. The eclectic collection of paintings, crystal, knickknacks, and vintage memorabilia calls to you to find your own way through its twisting aisles. Only in a shop such as this on can you find a tasteful bust not far from a mug in the image of a busty figurine. Visitors will be greeted by Macho, the shop's mostly-poodle guard dog, who'll usher in each guest and show them around. If he likes you, that means you're a good customer. Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Best Furniture Store

Primaried Studio

An eclectically curated store of rare vintage furniture and home décor from the Sixties to the 1990s, Primaried Studio opened its showroom in Little Haiti early this summer, giving Sweat Records and Churchill's Pub a colorful new neighbor. Miami-raised Jonathan Sanchez-Obias decided to take his hobby of collecting furniture to full-time status once he saw the increasing demand for rare vintage home goods. "The vintage furniture market was booming, especially on Instagram, so I created Primaried," Sanchez-Obias explains. The showroom, which displays designs from Memphis style to postmodern, offers a one-of-a-kind visual experience whether you're looking to furnish your home or just window-shop. Collectors will recognize many of the rare designer names, from Giotto Stoppino to Lella and Massimo Vignelli, Vico Magistretti, Herman Miller, Ettore Sottsass, and Mario Bellini. Open Friday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., and by appointment.

Best Car Wash

El Car Wash

El Car Wash
Photo by Jessica Lipscomb

In Miami, we like it quick and we like it easy, and no matter what anyone tells you, sometimes size does matter. That's what separates El Car Wash from vehicle-tidying pretenders to the Best of Miami throne. The fast but thorough wash tunnel and easy-to-use pay station make for a headache-free experience for the dirty driver on the go, at a hard-to-beat price. With fifteen parking spots and free, unlimited vacuums, the Little Havana El Car Wash throws a tasty bone to those who seek to do a little detail work, perhaps on the way home from the beach carrying more beach than they brought. Each and every El Car Wash location is outfitted with floor-mat cleaners for those especially filthy days, and each and every El Car Wash is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Best Plant Shop/Nursery

Midtown Garden Center

Plant lovers can treat themselves to instant joy in the aisles of Midtown Garden Center. Spend an afternoon exploring the center's jungle-esque enclaves brimming with pothos tendrils and stunning succulents. Afterward, enjoy a quick bite at the garden's on-site taco shop, Tacomiendo, or snag a refreshing smoothie at the juice bar. If you're new to plants, don't fret — the helpful staff are ready to guide you to the right plant, customize arrangements, and educate you on overall care and maintenance. The center also offers delivery services and installations for those who need an extra green thumb.

Best Bike Shop

Miami Beach Bicycle Center

Miami Beach Bicycle Center
Photo courtesy of Miami Beach Bicycle Center

The Miami Beach Bicycle Center has been family-owned and -operated since 1977. Jack Ruiz opened the store when he was just 19; since then, the bike shop has become a local institution. Bikes are in the Ruiz family's blood. While other kids went to summer camp, Jack's sons, Alex and Danny, went to the bike shop. And now they help run the place. Nearly everyone who walks in is a familiar face. The Ruiz family know and love their regulars. They make sure each and every tourist looking for a bike rental or first-timer seeking repairs walks away feeling like part of the family. Ask Alex Ruiz what his favorite part about his job is, and he'll tell you it's working with his dad and brother every day. The Miami Beach Bicycle Center offers everything from bikes and clothes to spare parts and accessories. If you need a new bike, repairs, service, or rental, stop in and see for yourself. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Best Arts & Crafts Store

i.d. art Supply & Custom Framing

While not as immense or thoroughly stocked as some other art-supply stores around town (note: the spray paint selection is hard to beat), i.d. art Supply & Custom Framing makes up for it with the vast knowledge of its staff. No matter whom you talk to, it seems they can help with any type of artistic or craft endeavor, offering options, advice, or solutions as needed. Custom framing — no job too big! — ups the one-stop-shopping factor. Best to come in with a plan, though, and don't dawdle. Owing to its location on Biscayne Boulevard near the Miami-Dade County Public Schools headquarters, parking can be tricky. Your best bet is to park — semi-illegally — in the painted yellow-stripe area closer to the school district building.

