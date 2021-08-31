Vital Tonics founder Natalie Bustamante discovered the many benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) while visiting Thailand. As someone who suffers from chronic pain, she found that CBD, with its anti-inflammatory properties, was the only natural substance that could mute her aches. Now all Miamians can benefit from her explorations, as Bustamante has turned her discoveries, and her newfound passion for CBD, into a business. The company uses nano-CBD, a substance that readily dissolves in liquids, making it easy to drink and digest — and permitting its soothing effects to kick in faster. Vital Tonics' roster of products includes the original CBD tonic (sold as "The Tonic"); a CBD-infused beauty sheet mask; a bath soak; lip balm; and even dog treats infused with CBD to calm your pup during long trips or thundery nights. The company also launched a candle with a combination of oils and a hefty dose of the Tonic. When you blow out the candle, you can pour the melted wax-and-oil combo onto your skin for an instant ooh-ahh moment. Vital Tonics products are available at select locations across the city and ship anywhere within the U.S. via shopvitaltonics.com.