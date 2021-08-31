Searching for a peaceful hideout in the Magic City? This Bal Harbour hotel combines style and substance with a swanky spa, superb service, and some of the best dining in town. Luxury awaits, from oceanfront villas to a Bentley service and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at De Beers Jewellers. Equally suited to romantic getaways and family vacations, suites offer panoramic ocean views from private balconies and butler service for a truly decadent experience. If you want to laze all day by one of the two swimming pools, attendants will ensure you never want for a cocktail or a repositioned umbrella. The first-rate restaurants on the premises include Atlantikós for refined Mediterranean fare and the St. Regis Bar & Wine Vault.