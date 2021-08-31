It was one of the first and most high-profile COVID-related losses, and it hit us hard. Maybe not as hard as it hit chef-proprietors Cindy Hutson and Delius Shirley. But nearly so. After just over two decades of serving high-end Caribbean dishes like Bahamian-style conch chowder, Red Stripe Mediterranean mussels, and jerk-brined T-bone pork chops in Bacardi Oakheart guava sauceto appreciative customers in Coral Gables, Ortanique's "Cuisine of the Sun" set. But because chef Hutson and life partner Shirley pretty much define the word "resilience," there was to be a new dawn and a new day. Hutson signed on to create the menu at the newly opened Cervecería La Tropical in Wynwood. To which we say, as we have throughout the pandemic, gracias a Dios for beer.