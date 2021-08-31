Monique Messer and Keon Lewisopened Groovin' Bean to be more than a simple coffee shop. Sure, you can get a great latte or a banana smoothie and relax, but this coffee bar, located in the center of historic Overtown, is also meant to be a community hub. Groovin' Bean offers free Wi-Fi and a comfortable place to work, gather, or just read. Instead of the usual coffee-bar doughnut, have a warm beignet. If you're hankering for a midday treat, by all means try the banana pudding frappé: It's like a Starbucks frappuccino married a banana cream pie in a Vegas wedding ceremony. On the weekends, Groovin' Bean hosts live music and spoken-word performances. Oh, and did we mention that Groovin' Bean also has wine, beer, and cocktails? Let's see your strip-mall chain coffee shop compete with that!