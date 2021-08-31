Born and reared in Miami, Cassius Corrigan is the son of a judge, who spent part of his youth in the courtroom watching his father at work. The experience led him to write, direct, produce, and star in a movie about a Latino MMA fighter whose fight extends beyond the ring as he battles with mental-health and systemic issues. Shot on location in Miami with a predominantly local cast, Huracán premiered on HBO in late 2020 and propelled a young Corrigan into stardom. Already this year, Corrigan has produced an action thriller, The Birthday Cake, which stars Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer. He aims to continue to tell Miami stories and put them on the big screen for all to see.