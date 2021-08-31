We all love a good ladies' night. But when ladies' night leads to a dreadful office hangover the following day, it's not worth it. That's why our pick is Batch Gastropub, where ladies' night falls on a Friday – a night you can responsibly get hammered with the workweek behind you. Batch's "About Last Night" party keeps the complimentary drinks flowing for ladies from 10 p.m. to 1a.m. Additionally, groups of six or more gals receive a complimentary bottle of bubbly — but make sure contact the venue in advance for the extra perk.