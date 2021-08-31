Barbecue and beer are a match made in heaven, so when we're craving a cold one and some mouthwatering grub, we hightail it to Gorilla City. Back in November 2019, former brewer and self-trained pit master Julian Uribe opened Gorilla City Meats & Sandwiches inside Tripping Animals Brewing Co., aiming to combine the of two worlds under one roof. And that's precisely what he did. While Uribe always recommends his melt-in-your-mouth brisket, which he's spent years perfecting, other recommendations include the hearty "Pavo" sandwich, layered with smoked turkey, cranberry slaw, and a garlic aioli and the "Carolina," a sammie stuffed with pulled pork, Carolina gold sauce, and a carrot slaw. Don't neglect your sides: Tack on an order of mac 'n' cheese or potato salad —and wash it all down with one of Tripping Animals' sour beers for an afternoon well ingested. (Note: The taproom and restaurant are closed on Mondays.)