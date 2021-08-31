Used to be you couldn't throw a rock in Miami without hitting a bagel. But over the years many of the town's historic delicatessens have closed down. Not Bagel Cove. For close to 30 years, the Aventura deli has offered a consistently hearty, delicious, chewy circular bread product with a hole in it. Whether you choose pumpernickel, poppyseed, whole wheat, or their available-Fridays-only "Challagel" — an unhole-y (literally, there's no hole in it) combination of bagel and challah — theirs is the rare bagel that you can enjoy without a schmear. Plain bagels go for a buck a pop, and you save a dollar if you take home a dozen. The takeout window is open every day from 6:30 a.m. till 10 p.m., the dine-in deli's hours are 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.