Marcus Samuelsson and Derek Fleming were set to bring Harlem sensation Red Rooster to Overtown when the pandemic closed down restaurant dining rooms in Miami. Almost immediately, the restaurant's chef, Tristen Epps, and team started making meals for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. That's indicative of the spirit of this restaurant, which is alive with history and soul. Sitting directly in the footprint of the Clyde Killens Pool Hall, the restaurant stands on the shoulders of legends like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Ella Fitzgerald. Their auras are present in the memorabilia on the walls and in the air. Chef Epps prepares food that speaks to Caribbean, Southern, and African roots with dishes like fire-roasted Wagyu oxtail ($105 to share) and shrimp and grits. The food is satisfying, the cocktails are potent, but the sum of the experience is more than its parts. Part history lesson, part glimpse into the future, Red Rooster stands on the precipice of the Overtown that once was and what it's poised to reclaim as Miami's Black cultural hub.