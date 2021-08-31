The pandemic has hit all businesses pretty hard, but locally owned establishments probably bore a bigger brunt. So instead of sauntering off to a Men's Wearhouse or Nordstrom when you need a suit, stop by Austin Burke instead. For more than 70 years, the shop has been helping Miami men look extra-sharp by providing an array of designer brands and custom-made suits. The attentive service is the key here, with tailors making sure you leave with a suit that not only fits your style but your body as well. At a time when it's so easy to buy things with a quick tap on your phone, Austin Burke reminds you that some things are worth doing in person — and procuring a well-tailored suit is one of those things.