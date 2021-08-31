The lingerie market is a competitive arena. But that didn't deter 23-year-old Miami native Valentina Voight from diving in, pandemic be damned. Voight launched her brand, Voight by Valentina, last year, and what began as a swimsuit collection has blossomed to include jewelry, dresses, crop tops, stickers — and lingerie. New lingerie collections are curated by Voight and locally made, all of them detail-oriented, sexy, and thoughtful. The recent "Forbidden Fruit" collection of bodysuits and two-piece bra and panty sets revolved around a flowery theme dominated by with pastel pinks, blues, and purples. Collections are announced periodically via Twitter (@valentinavoight) — if you're looking to snag the next collection, follow right away, turn on notifications, and be prepared to act fast when Voight strikes.