It's more than a year and a half into the pandemic, and your dog is starting to look more like a mop than a pup. They're long overdue for a haircut — but like many businesses, his brick-and-mortar groomer has been shuttered owing to COVID. Well,, Betty's Woof can roll right up to your driveway to give your dog a proper scrub, trim, and mani/pedi. Traveling across the city in a van adorned with the motto "pet grooming with love," the Betty's aims to bring a personal touch to the pet-grooming trade. Give 'em a call, make an appointment, and give your pooch the proper pampering they deserve.