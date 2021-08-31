California has Stüssy. New York has Supreme. And now Miami has GPC. GPC Miami — the name stands for Global Peace Club — is a growing streetwear brand helping to define the city's style. If you've strolled through Wynwood, you've probably seen their pastel "Love is the Answer" logo plastered on a wall or peeking from a collage of fliers. Founder Gregory Wint, along with collaborators Jabari Smith, Emmanuel Zamor, and Jelani Cameron, has been working on the brand's aesthetic since they were teenagers, but after several successful capsules and a sold-out collaboration with Footlocker, the crew is raising the bar for its next evolution. "We're not kids anymore. It's a real business and sometimes a business can get nitty-gritty. It's not just about being creative," he tells New Times. "These next years are going to be super-exciting, because now we feel like we have the tools to do whatever we want." Wint and the rest of GPC have always leaned on collaboration as a vehicle for expressing their vision, be it a heart-shaped rug for one capsule or a partnership graffiti streetwear pioneer Shirt King Phade for the next. In a world where success seems contingent on popularity, GPC Miami is unfazed by the semantics. They do things the only way Miamians know how: Playing by our own rules.