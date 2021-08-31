Imagine a scenario in which you get home from work and decide to investigate the pain you've been feeling in your throat all day. You take your phone's flashlight to the bathroom mirror and open wide, only to discover a Cronenberg-like scene back there involving your tonsils, uvula, and tongue. There's discoloration — ooze, even. You might have a fever, too. Of course, you can't know for sure because you don't own a thermometer, but you're sweating. So you drag yourself to the CVS MinuteClinic, where the nurse takes one look in your mouth and says you need an antibiotic or an exorcism and she isn't qualified to administer either. She sends you to the Baptist Health Urgent Care at Seventh Street and Alton Road. It is 9:30 p.m. They administer a big fat penicillin shot and prescribe a Z-Pak, which you purchase from a vending machine next to the checkout desk. You're in and out in the span of 30 minutes — no waiting around, minimal paperwork, no second stop at the pharmacy, and no priest or holy water needed.