It's outlandish to think that people live in Miami without a car. The light rail system, with its regular delays and minimal reach, doesn't seem dependable enough for a daily commute. To be fair, though, the world's more efficient mass-transit systems (think London, Tokyo, New York City) operate via systems of interconnected underground tunnels, and that's just not going to happen here. Luckily for us, the Metromover offers a visually stunning ride. Hopping on one of these trains gives riders an extensive and completely free tour of downtown Miami's utopian skyline. Little cars loop between buildings and roll on as smoothly as the Disney monorail, albeit with much more interesting sights. Hop off anywhere and wander around on foot. Why deal with the stress of driving around downtown when you can rise above it all? Miami is a city of views, after all, and there's no better way to view it than from a car in the sky. The Metromover runs from 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.