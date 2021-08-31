Miami barbecue hit a home run with La Traila, a former pop-up that transitioned to a brick-and-mortar location earlier this year. Founded by Austin native and pit master Mel Rodriguez and Miami native/Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, the Miami Lakes restaurant offers up 305-inspired craft barbecue at its finest. Meats are available by the pound, from smoked pulled pork and the house jalapeño cheddar sausage to "dino" beef ribs and Texas-style brisket. Latin twists come into focus in specialty items like the pork spare rib croquettes and dishes that nod to Rodriguez's Mexican heritage. In particular, the Tex-Mex-inspired Brisket y Queso empanadas and Texas Frito Pie are not to be missed. But the most alluring menu item might be the Brisket Sundae, a fair-food-and-taco-stand mashup presented as a cup layered with mac and cheese, baked beans, and creamed corn, then topped with smoked brisket, cotija cheese, crema, and house sauce. Vegans will enjoy the All Natural — smoked pulled jackfruit finished with pickles and onions and tossed in a house-made barbecue sauce. Up early? La Traila's breakfast tacos will start your day right.