Sure, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is filled with beautiful and thought-provoking artworks, But the entertainment doesn't stop there. Go for the art and stay for the people-watching. The guy who places his cell phone across the room and sets the camera timer in the hopes of catching the perfect oh-just-me-looking-at-some-art photo for the 'Gram. The girl who'd much rather be at Club Space but stepped in to grab a few pics to look cultured. (Whatever that means, amirite?) The person actually interested in the art who silently reads all the placards before gazing deeply at the painting. The mom who's trying desperately to keep her young kids occupied. For those who enjoy people-watching, PAMM is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. All that, and the museum is a veritable flytrap for tourists. Tourists!