Whether you've spent your whole life in Miami or are a recent transplant, there's no denying the Magic City moves to the beat of an unseen Cuban rhythm. The Cuban flavor is everywhere — from the people to the food to the art. If you're looking to enchant a potential bae, there's no better place for a first date than Little Havana. There are options galore depending on the type of date you want to have. Still testing the waters and don't want to blow your budget? Go for a free, self-guided walking tour of Calle Ocho. How about more of a mid-tier first date? Start the evening with drinks and a bite at Old's Havana (1442 SW Eighth St.; oldshavana.com; see "Best Mojito"), then go dancing at one or more of the various bars along the strip. What? You say this is an OTP (one true pair) audition? Make a day of it! Catch a flick at Tower Theater (1508 SW Eighth St.; towertheatermiami.com; see "Best Art-House Cinema"), engage in a little people-watching at Domino Park with some ice cream from Azucar (1503 SW Eighth St.; azucaricecream.com) in hand, have dinner (see above), and end your day with drinks at Guantanamera (1465 SW Eighth St., #105; see "Best Latin Club") while enjoying a hand-rolled cigar.