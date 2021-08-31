Want a cool nail design that won't leave behind any peeling, discoloration, or dehydrated cuticles? HipCat in Midtown offers everything you need to keep your nails looking flawless, funky, and Insta-ready — and you'll never need to take a break from polish. The trick? Nail artist Dylan Pritchard works with your natural nails to create a structured gel manicure. Kokoist builder gel is applied to protect and strengthen your nails, which are then skillfully hand-painted in custom designs and colors with high-quality, heavily pigmented Japanese gel. The salon also offers Famous Names IBX treatments, a "keratin-like" process said to help reverse nail damage. Appointments must be booked on Instagram via @thenailwhisperer.