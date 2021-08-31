Over the past few years, The Wilder has become the foremost spot for destination drinking in Broward County. South Florida hospitality veteran David Cardaci and his wife, Vanessa, used their travels as inspiration for the unique watering hole, carving the club into three sophisticated spaces: a hotel lobby-like front bar, perfect for sipping a classic cocktail while chatting up the bartender; a sun-dappled, grotto-esque outdoor patio that evokes European elegance; and a dimly lit lounge space that hosts a variety of weekly events from burlesque shows to live music, including a popular jazz night. There are plenty of nooks and crannies here for cozying up or grab a seat at the long back bar. The libations roster mixes OG cocktails like the rum-forward tiki-style West Indian Handshake with a rotating selection of seasonal picks filed under "Adventurous." Drinks are smartly paired with upscale bar bites such as goat-cheese croquettes and dayboat fish ceviche.