Its shelves bursting with top-quality organic, all-natural and holistic products, Natural K9 Supplies is dedicated to giving your dog a healthy lifestyle. The store, which has locations in Miami and Pembroke Pines, prides itself on its nutritional knowledge. Find anything from handcrafted goat's milk soap ($7.29) to "Pumpk'n Spice" chewy treats ($5.49). And while it's not implied in the name, the store carries products for your cat, too. Hours at the Miami store are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.