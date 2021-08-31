Hot dogs are widely considered all-American fare, but it wouldn't be Miami if you couldn't try one with a Latin twist. At Los Perros, you can scarf down a Colombian-style dog at almost any hour of the night. The Kendall location out past the turnpike is the OG, but there's now a Los Perros in Miami Gardens and another in Coral Point Plaza. That last hole in the wall serves sizzling hot dogs from noon until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon till 1 a.m. every other day of the week. And don't let the shop's looks deceive you: Los Perros may be no frills, but it's full of flavor. Try the "SuperPerro" ($6.57), a customer favorite that's a plain ol' grilled dog topped with crushed potato chips and a house-made pink sauce. And while we're not suggesting you go on a bender, be sure to see for yourself why Miamians hail Los Perros dogs as the ideal hangover food. Bonus: No matter what variation you opt for, Los Perros' artisanal rolls are thick and fluffy — the better to accommodate any quantity of toppings.