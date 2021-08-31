There's only one thing better than a scoop of ice cream to cool you off after a long Miami day, and that's an alcohol-infused scoop of ice cream. That's the sentiment that Matias Aubi and his friend Rafa Ramsa had when they decided to marry some of the world's best spirits with quality ice cream. Sit at Aubi & Ramsa's "bar" and choose between such flavors as "Kentucky Crème Brûlée" (an organic vanilla-pudding ice cream made with Maker's Mark bourbon and caramelized sugar) and a passionfruit margarita sorbet made with Casamigos tequila. The ice creams and sorbets come in personal-sized 3.7-ounce servings ($7 to $10) or shareable pints ($20 to $26). In addition to the Design District shop listed above, there are locations in Wynwood, Aventura Mall, and at Hard Rock Hollywood. Delivery is available.