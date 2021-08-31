Yes, Red, White & Blue is a chain — one that boasts 22 locations nationwide, including one in North Miami and another in Hialeah. But what RW&B lacks in local color it more than makes up in volume. To put it bluntly, Red, White & Blue is huge. As in seriously humongous. Here you'll find a wide range of clothing, as well as items ranging from furniture and fine china and couches to Coach bags and bicycles. The scope of the store's stock cannot be explored in a single 24-hour period — and truckloads of new arrivals are added daily. This is no best-kept secret, either: Lines are long. But it's worth the wait, especially if you're shopping for color day deals to snag additional discounts. Be advised that while North Miami's location accepts credit cards, Hialeah's is cash only. And those looking to narrow their horizons (as it were) should note that the Hialeah RW&B is conveniently located in Flamingo Plaza, which brims with thrift stores.