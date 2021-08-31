Co-owners Alby Cespedes and head brewer Jaime Medina named their brewery after Marie Waite, the legendary 1920s South Florida rum runner who outran the Coast Guard smuggling booze across the Florida Straits. Spanish Marie is known for its small-batch brews, with a seven-barrel system that produces a wide variety of beers ranging from IPAs and funky fruited sours to barrel-aged stouts. Cool down with the Guava Guerra imperial blonde ale conditioned with fresh guava; take a trip back in time with the Ecto Cooler, a Hi-C-inspired sour ale brewed with tangerine, orange, and lemonade that pours an electric green; or try the recently released Machete Spills, a fruited gose aged for more than a year in mezcal barrels. They're all available inside the Spanish Marie taproom, where a robust food menu offers made-to-order pizzas, tacos, and creative bar fare. In keeping with its Prohibition-era origins, the ten-seat tasting room is open only on select days and accessible by a secret door in true speakeasy style. An Alby-designed beer garden rounds out the options at this West Kendall brewery.