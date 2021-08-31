An antique shop ought to make you feel like you're on a scavenger hunt. Like you need to work a little —scrounging through mounds of seemingly random pieces and cabinets filled with tchotchkes organized by...what? Hidden within a plaza of antique- and interior-design stores lies Zeitgeist Spirit of the Time, a small shop brimming as much with personality as it is with treasures. The eclectic collection of paintings, crystal, knickknacks, and vintage memorabilia calls to you to find your own way through its twisting aisles. Only in a shop such as this on can you find a tasteful bust not far from a mug in the image of a busty figurine. Visitors will be greeted by Macho, the shop's mostly-poodle guard dog, who'll usher in each guest and show them around. If he likes you, that means you're a good customer. Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.