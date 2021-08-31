Located across the street from the iconic former Firestone property on Flagler Street, La Leonesa is a throwback to 1980s Miami when Central American immigrants and Cuban exiles came together under the common cause of anti-communism. It's not as well-known as other fritangas in Little Havana, but La Leonesa's food and service are utterly on point. The grilled meats are rich and juicy. The gallo pinto (sautéed Nicaraguan rice and beans) is the perfect combination of soft and crunchy. The plantains are caramelized and plump. The fried cheese is deliciously gooey. One container is plenty for a single sitting with plenty to spare for leftovers. The staff behind the counter is attentive and efficient at keeping the line moving. And they put in long hours to make sure el pueblo de Miami is well-fed. La Leonesa is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. till 10 p.m.