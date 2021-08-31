It's easy to fall for the allure of South Beach, what with its art deco architecture, hard bodies, eccentric personalities, and 24/7 party atmosphere. Locals, however, tend to want to avoid that mess, opting instead to enjoy the sun and fun of the charming if scraggly northern Miami Beach enclave known as North Beach. (Did someone get lazy when coming up with neighborhood names for the Beach?) The slice of sand that seems to be the most popular is the strip that faces North Beach Oceanside Park, which is devoid of waterfront high-rises — a rarity in Miami Beach. The atmosphere is low-key, so if you're planning to bring a boombox and a cooler full of beer for you and 20 of your closest friends, just don't. After your dip in the Atlantic, grab a bite to eat in the neighborhood or in adjacent Surfside area and note that a good meal for less than $20 isn't too much to ask for. (Looking at you, South Beach.)