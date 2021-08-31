Lovebirds looking for a quiet hideaway or families in search of an open place for a peaceful outdoor repast will find the perfect a perfect space to lay down the picnic blanket in the area adjacent to Miami Springs Golf & Country Club and the historic Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs. Parking is available at the mansion, along the golf course grounds, and on nearby Curtiss Parkway, free of charge. There's plenty of shade, and entertainment in the form of watching duffers search for their stray balls. A walking path on the perimeter of the course invites you to walk off your caloric picnic intake or enhance the romantic mood with a hand-in-hand stroll, as the case may be.