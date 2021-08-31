A super-citrusy pale ale that gives Miami's other area code legit street cred, 786's substance pairs nicely with an aesthetically pleasing can design that pays homage to old-school Miami postcards. Despite clocking in at 5.5 percent alcohol by volume, 786 is perfect for beach and pool parties. It's a smooth craft beer made with Hialeah Cuban spice by the crew at Unbranded Brewery in the LEAH Arts District of La Ciudad que Progresa. By the time Unbranded set up shop in February 2020 in a nondescript, 30,000-square-foot warehouse with stark white walls and a rustic minimalist interior, founder and University of Miami philosophy doctoral candidate Zachary Swanson had been home-brewing beers for a decade and a half. Swanson has parlayed that experience into creating sudsy concoctions that capture Miami's fluorescent vibes — and making it hip to claim the 786.