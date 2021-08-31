An eclectically curated store of rare vintage furniture and home décor from the Sixties to the 1990s, Primaried Studio opened its showroom in Little Haiti early this summer, giving Sweat Records and Churchill's Pub a colorful new neighbor. Miami-raised Jonathan Sanchez-Obias decided to take his hobby of collecting furniture to full-time status once he saw the increasing demand for rare vintage home goods. "The vintage furniture market was booming, especially on Instagram, so I created Primaried," Sanchez-Obias explains. The showroom, which displays designs from Memphis style to postmodern, offers a one-of-a-kind visual experience whether you're looking to furnish your home or just window-shop. Collectors will recognize many of the rare designer names, from Giotto Stoppino to Lella and Massimo Vignelli, Vico Magistretti, Herman Miller, Ettore Sottsass, and Mario Bellini. Open Friday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., and by appointment.