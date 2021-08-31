If it's a relaxing day on the water you seek, one during which you don't have to maneuver your vessel through throngs of fellow mariners and tour boats, Pelican Harbor Marina is the place for you. Nestled along the 79th Street Causeway betwixt the mainland and North Bay Island, Pelican Harbor avoids the cramped quarters of other Miami marinas closer to shore and provides uninterrupted views of the Biscayne Bay in all its splendor. Along with a 24-hour boat ramp, the marina offers kayak and paddleboard rentals by I Paddle Miami for beginners and pros, and its proximity to Pelican Island makes it an ideal launch point for anyone looking to have a fun outdoor adventure in Miami's crown jewel of a waterway. For landlubbers who prefer to stay on solid ground but savor that old salt atmosphere, Pelican Harbor hosts a food truck festival each Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m.