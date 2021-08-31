Support Us

Best Blow-Dry Bar

Live Blow Dry

As soon as you walk into Live Blow Dry, you know you're about to get spoiled. If you arrive in the morning, the receptionists are quick to offer steaming coffee or tea. If your appointment is in the afternoon, you can enjoy some wine or a mimosa while you wait for your stylist. Strong, capable hands will wash your hair and massage your scalp with luxurious products made with environmentally friendly ingredients. Each stylist has their own specialty — blowouts, braiding, updos, keratin treatments, hair extensions, makeup. Whatever you choose, your tresses will look, smell, and feel sumptuous. You'll walk out of the blow-dry bar feeling like you can take on the world.

Best Salon

Lacuna Salon & Spa

Maybe you're dreaming of a haircut and blowout in a high-energy environment with stylists who want to help you look like the best version of yourself. Maybe your nails need a little TLC and you want a manicure and pedicure. Or that tension in your neck and shoulders from staring at a computer screen all day is driving you crazy; a massage would do the trick. The fun part about Lacuna Salon & Spa is that you don't have to choose which service you want — here, you can have it all. If you're looking for a full-service salon day, look no further. Facials and other skincare services range in price from $35 to $135. A regular manicure and pedicure costs $38. A gel manicure and regular pedicure costs $50. Lacuna offers 30-, 60-, and 90-minute massages; prices range from $40 to $125. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best Barbershop

J&H Barbers

Wynwood's Junior & Hatter is well-known for its talented stylists who can tame even the wildest mane — or make the tamest mane wild. In 2019, the salon spun off its top-rated barbershop services into its own shop in Little River. Located in the back of the Imperial Moto Cafe, J&H Barbers is a miniaturized version of the OG spot that caters exclusively to men-identifying clientele. Stylists Lori and Vincent work out of the three-chair studio, providing expert cuts, bread trims, and hot shaves. Haircuts start at $45 — though if you just want a nice buzz, that'll be $25. Facial-hair services range from $15 for a beard lineup to $45 for a hot shave.

Best Massage

The Miami Beach Edition

Miami Beach Edition
Courtesy of Purple PR

There's a lavish spa on the lower lobby level of the boutique Miami Beach Edition Hotel. It's equipped with all the amenities you'd find at your typical spa but look closer at the menu. Scroll past the facials, mani/pedis, body scrubs, and hair blowouts, and feast your peepers on the massage section. Massages with CBD-oil enhancements are all the rage in Miami, but no place does it better than the Edition. Here, the CBD healing wave massage ($260 and up for 75 minutes) offers optimal relaxation. The moment your massage therapist's hands touch your bare skin, a calming sensation will wash all over you, as if warm ocean waves are literally lapping at your skin. When paired with the overall pleasing aesthetics of the spa, it's impossible to not walk out with a newfound sense of tranquility. The hotel offers a variety of other massages, including the traditional house massage ($180), a therapeutic massage ($190), and sticks and stones ($220).

Best Facial

Mindy Kim Skincare

Mindy Kim Skincare
Photo by Kayla Rosell

Ever wish for more luminous, dewy, clear skin? Book a facial at Mindy Kim's studio in Midtown and prepare to be transformed. Treatments here combine super-strength facial massage and formulas that leave skin glowing and looking firm and bright. Kim treats both teen and adult acne, and her new Maskne microdermabrasion process was created during the pandemic to address conditions brought about by the use of facemasks. From South Korea comes the "Snow White" option ($300), while Mindy's signature facial ($500) employs everything from chocolate mousse soufflé to 24-karat gold to a stem-cell ampoule. Ask Kim to guide you through the traditional Korean seven- and ten-step beauty routines and tips for aging well and learn how this skincare guru manages to look two decades younger than her 43 years.

Best Spa

Spa Home

Spa Home
Photo by Liz Wood

This Ayurveda-inspired spa in Sunny Isles is nothing short of a paradise for those in search of a peaceful retreat. Natural techniques and technology come together in healing therapies that not only relax your body, but also improve your mental and emotional health. Renata de Abreu's five-day vegan detox plan combines home diet, massages, natural oils, and fiber to reduce toxins, boost your immune system, and help take your skin and body from flabby to fabulous. Facials are personalized with extractions, oxygen therapy, and diamond peeling. Meditation classes round out the offerings.

Best Mani-Pedi

HipCat Miami

HipCat Miami
Photo courtesy of HipCat

Want a cool nail design that won't leave behind any peeling, discoloration, or dehydrated cuticles? HipCat in Midtown offers everything you need to keep your nails looking flawless, funky, and Insta-ready — and you'll never need to take a break from polish. The trick? Nail artist Dylan Pritchard works with your natural nails to create a structured gel manicure. Kokoist builder gel is applied to protect and strengthen your nails, which are then skillfully hand-painted in custom designs and colors with high-quality, heavily pigmented Japanese gel. The salon also offers Famous Names IBX treatments, a "keratin-like" process said to help reverse nail damage. Appointments must be booked on Instagram via @thenailwhisperer.

Best Tanning Salon

Best Miami Tan

We live in the Sunshine State, but not all of us have the time to invest in our tans on the beaches. If you're of a mind to avoid the crowds and the sand in your suit and achieve your desired skin tone in air-conditioned comfort, Best Miami Tan is for you. No UV rays here — BMT is a spray operation. "SprayDon't Lay" is their tagline. And they pledge that all the products used in their tanning solutions are organic, vegan, quick-drying, and odorless. (Let's be honest: Nobody wants to sit next to someone wafting obnoxious tanning chemicals, no matter how evenly bronzed they may be. BMT is the the solution for those looking for a quick (and less stinky), thorough and natural-looking tan that will be the envy of beachgoers. Prices start at $65 for a full-body tan, $35 for half-body. And if you're tanning salon-phobic, you can pay$250 and up to have BMT come to you.

Best Hotel

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Photo courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Searching for a peaceful hideout in the Magic City? This Bal Harbour hotel combines style and substance with a swanky spa, superb service, and some of the best dining in town. Luxury awaits, from oceanfront villas to a Bentley service and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at De Beers Jewellers. Equally suited to romantic getaways and family vacations, suites offer panoramic ocean views from private balconies and butler service for a truly decadent experience. If you want to laze all day by one of the two swimming pools, attendants will ensure you never want for a cocktail or a repositioned umbrella. The first-rate restaurants on the premises include Atlantikós for refined Mediterranean fare and the St. Regis Bar & Wine Vault.

Best Gym

Equinox

Best Gym
Photo courtesy of Equinox

Do you consider your health and well-being an investment? Then this elite studio is for you. A staple of the Miami gym scene, Equinox offers multi-function spaces scattered throughout the city, each of which combines state-of-the-art yoga, Pilates, and cycling studios along with personal training, spas, eucalyptus steam rooms, retail shops, and juice bars and cafés. Membership fees vary by location, as do some of the special amenities — the Brickell Heights club has a sundeck and recreational pool where you can float your cares away, and the studio on South Beach offers moonlight yoga classes on the beach.

Best of Miami® 2021

Best of Miami® 2021

