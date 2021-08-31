As soon as you walk into Live Blow Dry, you know you're about to get spoiled. If you arrive in the morning, the receptionists are quick to offer steaming coffee or tea. If your appointment is in the afternoon, you can enjoy some wine or a mimosa while you wait for your stylist. Strong, capable hands will wash your hair and massage your scalp with luxurious products made with environmentally friendly ingredients. Each stylist has their own specialty — blowouts, braiding, updos, keratin treatments, hair extensions, makeup. Whatever you choose, your tresses will look, smell, and feel sumptuous. You'll walk out of the blow-dry bar feeling like you can take on the world.