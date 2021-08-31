The image of Jeff Bezos soaring above the Earth's atmosphere in his own rocket earlier this summer was like a scene straight out of Dr. Strangelove, right down to the Amazon mogul's Slim Pickens-esque choice of headgear. The 11-minute, $5.5 billion supersonic joyride may have been brief, but it represented in miniature the Miami native's long journey beyond the financial exosphere. His adoptive dad, Miguel "Mike" Bezos, was a Cuban immigrant who came to the Magic City as a child during Operation Pedro Pan. Bezos was Palmetto Senior High's 1982 valedictorian and spent a summer as a fry cook at McDonald's, where doubtless he basked in the power of mass consumerism and automation. Bezos built Amazon into an omnipotent retailer by subjecting the company's grunts to grueling working conditions and unrealistic productivity expectations. During the pandemic, which served as rocket fuel for online purchasing, tens of thousands of Amazon employees tested positive for COVID-19. Workers who spoke out against a working environment they felt was unsafe claimed they faced retaliation, and complaints increasingly surfaced that the company was interfering with unionization efforts. During the press conference that followed his his wild ride into space, Bezos went full Dr. Evil. Without a hint of self-awareness, he said, "I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this."