If the requirements for a good piece of fried chicken is a golden crust, a satisfying crunch when you bite into it, and tender, juicy chicken inside, then Root & Bone is tops in its class. Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth first brine their chicken in the most Southern of all beverages: sweet tea. The tea imparts moistness and adds sweet and smoky notes to the bird, which is fried and then dusted with a hint of lemon. That tiny hit of acid makes the flavors pop; after all, what better foil for sweet tea than a hit of lemon? The chicken ($19 for a half, $36 for a whole) is offered for lunch, brunch, and dinner, and is served with Tabasco honey. Don't forget to order some biscuits and watermelon pickles for the ultimate Southern feast.