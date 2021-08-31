When South Florida restaurateur and Wilton Wings founder Gary Bouvier discovered that the unique space at 1818 East Sunrise Boulevard — the former home of Canyon restaurant beside the Gateway Cinema — was available, he didn't hesitate to pounce. Today, much of the intimate interior remains the same, from the dimly lit ambiance and amber-hued walls to the window-backdrop banquettes and eight-seat bar. What has changed is the focus, with an upscale, European-minded menu created by executive chef/partner Gastón Campaña. Before arriving in South Florida to work at Valentino Cucina and StripSteak by Michael Mina, Campaña traversed the globe, cooking his way across Argentina, Spain, Thailand, and Germany. His travels earned him a wealth of experience, as well as a Michelin star; Gastrothèque will showcase his talents with dishes featuring high-end cuts of beef, pork, and lamb alongside seafood and handmade pasta. While some will rotate seasonally and specials will change weekly, several of Campaña's greatest hits will be permanent fixtures. The Spanish-style octopus is a beautiful plate, with crispy-charred tentacles atop a cloud of whipped potato purée accented with chorizo aioli and studded with dehydrated Kalamata olives. And Campaña's Bolognese is a tangled marvel of handmade fettuccine smothered in a hearty Marsala-spiked sauce that combines long-braised veal, pork, and beef. The icing on this cake might be the fresh-baked, oversized sticky bun the chef recommends for dessert.