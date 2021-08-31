As South Florida — and the world — attempts to come out of its social hibernation, it's time again for the mating dance of alcohol, tobacco, and bad decisions. Fewer places in South Florida are as accommodating to the ritual as Barceloneta, with its ready supply of out-of-this-world gin and tonics, a United Nations-like array of patrons (many seeming to favor harsh European smokes), and an outdoor seating area that practically begs folks to interact with one another. The food — sensuously plated and meant to be shared — offers another opportunity for mingling, but the drinks are the true stars here (try the Farmer's G&T). The very air in this Sunset Harbour restaurant seems seductive. So shoot your shot, friends: There's no time like the present.