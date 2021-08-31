Just south of Tampa on Florida's west coast lies St. Petersburg, a little city with a big art and beer scene. About three and a half hours from Miami, downtown St. Pete's is rife with museums, restaurants, nightlife, and a new pier with a giant tiki bar at the end! There are a number of hotels, but the Vinoy is the city's crown jewel — a grand pink palace right on the water. Once you're settled, visit the Dalí Museum, home to over 2,400 works of art by the surrealist master; you can even chat with a virtual Dalí while you're there. The city is also home to the Chihuly Collection, featuring sculptures by renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly. When you've had your fill of art, stroll the new St. Petersburg Pier to the end and stop for a Sundowner at Pier Teaki. Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille, also on the Pier, is a great choice for a waterfront dinner. On Saturday morning, head over to the Saturday Morning Market and stock up on fresh veggies, handmade pastas, honey, artisan cheeses, and fresh flowers. Later, escape the afternoon heat with a visit to a brewery in the Edge District; just a few miles from downtown, this neighborhood can only be described as St. Pete's Wynwood, with over half a dozen breweries, art galleries and a giant dog-friendly bar called (what else?) the Dog Bar. Grab a bite at the Galley, a nautical-themed pub back in downtown, before checking out the bars along First Avenue. On Sunday, stop at Black Crow Coffee before heading home.