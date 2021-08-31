Finding a good place to drop in your kayak can be a hassle in the urban jungle that is Miami. Those Richie Rich types have gobbled up the prime real estate near our beautiful canals and waterways; even worse, they don't cotton to scruffy pirates tromping through their backyards. But just like water finding its way into Miami Beach during king tides, kayakers and paddleboarders have found a way. Near the corner of 71st Street and Bay Drive East is a strange, semi-deserted plot of vacant land that's the perfect spot to paddle around Normandy Isle. Or head a little to the north and moon Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump when they move into their new digs on Indian Creek. A few words of caution: The spot is a favorite of not-always-attentive folks — and their flying hooks — fishing nearby. On the plus side, the parking is relatively easy on the street.