Every great city has its great parks and open spaces. Miami is home to a plethora of top-tier parks that offer vibrant greenery and a respite from the urban bustle. But when it comes to your jog, why not enhance the experience by availing yourself of the unique, ten-mile linear park that stretches all the way from Brickell to Dadeland? Welcome to the Underline, an outdoor park-in-progress that's revitalizing the space underneath the Metrorail. Begin your jog at the Miami River and slowly take in the first fully finished half-mile of the Underline as you head south. The path neatly marks a lane for pedestrians and another for cyclists. (It's important, folks, to share the road and the sidewalks!) Having sufficiently elevated your heart rate, follow the signs to the M-Path, which leads you all the way to the Dadeland South Metrorail station. As you chug along, consider that the train ride back to where you started will give your legs a well-deserved rest.