Zoos are magical no matter your age. Zoo Miami is especially magical, as the 740-acre ecological park is said to be the largest and oldest one in Florida. It's home to elephants, zebras, rhinos, giraffes, jaguars, gorillas, flamingos, and tons of other species the kiddos likely have never seen before. And there's no shortage of activities to entertain the family for a whole day, from a playground to a water play area to animal feedings, bike rentals, tram tours, a wildlife carousel, and a gift shop where the kids will beg you to buy them a cute stuffed animal. Zoo Miami has implemented capacity restrictions and weekends are selling out, according to the zoo's website so consider buying tickets online ahead of time. Masks are required for guests visiting all the zoo's indoor facilities regardless of vaccination status and are recommended outdoors as well as inside. Visit the zoo's "Know Before You Visit" webpage for more information. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; final tickets are sold at 4 p.m.