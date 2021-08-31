Old Cutler Trail is a popular spin for cyclists in search of a leisurely ride with a nice view and shade from the sun — and with good reason. Banyans and oaks form a tree tunnel of shade, giving cyclists an easy ride past the beautiful homes and mansions through neighborhoods of south Miami-Dade. The paved roadside trail begins in Coral Gables just south of the roundabout where SW 72nd Street and LeJeune Road, Cocoplum Road, and Old Cutler Road meet. Adding to its charm, Old Cutler Trail is often riddled with bumps and cracks formed by large tree roots. For extra fun, the path offers access to destinations such as Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Matheson Hammock Park, and the Deering Estate.