When your favorite meal is far from home, you take matters into your own hands and make it yourself. And if you're really ambitious, you share it with the masses. That's the route that homesick Neil Sullivan took when he decided to open Hapa Kitchen and Eatery inside Time Out Market. His focus: Hawaiian comfort food. Sullivan's island-inspired menu is an ode to everything he eats when in Oahu, crave-worthy dishes that combine Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Filipino, Spanish, Portuguese, and American cuisine. That includes some of Hawaii's popular lunch eats and hangover-curing grub, from pineapple-mango gazpacho and kalua pork to garlic furikake fried chicken and Loco Moco — white rice smothered in mushroom gravy and topped with a hamburger and a fried egg. While Sullivan imbues each dish with a little island love, there's nothing more authentic than his signature poke. While the dish may be familiar to mainlanders as raw fish over rice with an endless array of toppings, in Hawaii it's far simpler. That's how you'll find it at Hapa, where you'll get uber-fresh ahi or octopus prepared in a simple shoyu-based marinade with a touch of sea salt and seaweed, available in quarter-, half-, or full-pound options.